Open Websites in Google Chrome from Firefox

2011-09-05
open google chrome from firefox Open web pages or even hyperlinks in Google Chrome from Firefox itself.

If are using Firefox along side Google’s browser, this “Open in Google Chrome” extension might come handy - it lets you send web sites and links directly to Google Chrome from Firefox.

It can also be configured to always open certain web pages in Chrome - e.g. *google*, gmail, etc.

Download open-in-google-chrome.xpi on to your desktop and then drag it inside Firefox 3 much like what you did for Send to Google Docs.

Restart Firefox. Then go to Tools -> Add-ons -> Options and browse for the chrome.exe file on your Vista / XP / Windows 2000 machine.

In Windows XP, Google Chrome installs under \\Documents and Settings\\<user>\\Local Settings\\Application Data\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\ while in Windows Vista, Google Chrome installs in \\Users\\<user>\\AppData\\Local\\Google\\Chrome\\Application\\

The Google Chrome Firefox extension can also be configured to open a group of website(s) directly in Chrome even if you try accessing them from Firefox.

For instance, you may add “yahoo” to the list and any site that has yahoo in the URL would open in Chrome automatically. That includes “maps.yahoo.com”, “news.yahoo.com”, “yahoo.com” and even “bbc.com/news/yahoo-shares.html” so be careful while picking these wildcards.

