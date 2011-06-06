Google Chrome Can Tell If a Site is Really Down

What do you if your Internet connection is working but a particular website is not opening in your web browser. You’ll hit refresh a couple of times and if the page still doesn’t load, you’ll probably head over to a site like isup.me or site24x7.com to determine if that site is accessible from computers in other geographic locations.

Well, you may skip that last step if you are on Google Chrome because that browser can tell you if that site is down or if only you are having connection problems. The message:

Try reloading example.com - Other users are also experiencing difficulties connecting to this site, so you may have to wait a few minutes.

You don’t need to install any extension for this to work. Also, since Google is getting data from other Chrome users to decide if a site is down or not, you may not see similar warnings for new or less-popular sites that have limited users.

Not exactly a new feature but useful nevertheless.