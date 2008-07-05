Contrary to what you may expect, Yahoo! Docs is not an attempt by Yahoo! to make a web office suite like Google Docs or Office Live. Instead, Yahoo! Docs is their media relations portal and holds a vast archive of press releases dating back to 1996 when Yahoo! was formally launched.

“The creators of Yahoo, the popular online guide for the Internet, announced today that they plan to take a leave of absence from Stanford University, in order to run Yahoo full-time. With first round financing from premier venture capital fund, Sequoia Capital (backers of such Silicon Valley successes as Apple Computer, Cisco Systems, Global Village Communications and Electronic Arts), Jerry Yang and David Filo intend to devote themselves to making Yahoo even more useful and fun.”