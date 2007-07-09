Here’s a typical day in the life of a modern person addicted to technology.
Work, Home, Play, Sleep - The Modern Life
W
Looking for something? Find here!
Here’s a typical day in the life of a modern person addicted to technology.
Looking for something? Find here!
Meet the Author
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory