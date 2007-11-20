Meet the Lifehacker Girl

Ever wondered who that Lifehacker girl is whose face adorns every page on the Lifehacker website ? Well, here’s the answer:
She is actually a teenage model dressed like a flight attendant. Credit: Facebook
Ever wondered who that Lifehacker girl is whose face adorns every page on the Lifehacker website ? Well, here’s the answer:
She is actually a teenage model dressed like a flight attendant. Credit: Facebook
Looking for something? Find here!
Meet the Author
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory