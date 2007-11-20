Meet the Lifehacker Girl

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-11-20
Ever wondered who that Lifehacker girl is whose face adorns every page on the Lifehacker website ? Well, here’s the answer:

lifehacker logo lifehacker mascot

She is actually a teenage model dressed like a flight attendant. Credit: Facebook

