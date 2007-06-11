Google Book Scanning Facilities Found

Published on 2007-06-11
The robotic book scanning machine that is secretly scanning and digitizing millions of books for Google Books search is housed in a location near Chennai in India.

Google probably outsourced the book scanning jobs to India in an effort to reduce costs.

When there are no books to scan, this underground place called “Googl Browsing Center” offers services ranging from Wed Designing, Logo Design, PDF conversion, OCR Image Processing, Document Scanning, Laser Printing and ofcourse, Internet Browsing. via

