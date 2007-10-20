Never Fool Your Intelligent Blog Readers by Self Linking

Continuing the discussion on internal linking (the anchor text says Firefox but the link goes to another page on your own site), Jeremy is asking bloggers who practice this art to “start respecting the intelligence of their readers.”

Jeremy has written a very good analogy - it’s dishonest, like putting an EXIT sign over a door in a shop which instead goes into another part of the shop. It’s against the principles of the net, and, frankly, tells me that something is wrong in the state of Web 2.0 if this kind of thing is considered acceptable or even good practice. Link.