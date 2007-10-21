Remote Control Windows Mobile Phone From Desktop Computer

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-10-21
Remote control your Windows Mobile device from your desktop or laptop computer with Pocket Controller-Pro 6.0. Also supports Windows Vista.

Presentation Tools - Display on a projection system during training or presentation sessions.

Real-Time Remote Control - Operate from your desktop PC using your keyboard & mouse.

Viewing Modes - View & control in corresponding skin or in windows mode.

Explore Tool - Transfer, delete, rename & search files. Create folders with custom attributes.

File Synchronization - Configure convenient synchronization rules to suit your needs.

Task Manager - View detailed information about all running applications & processes.

Published in: windows mobile


