Store Data From Your Mobile Phone Address Book Online

Amit Agarwal
Amit Agarwal
2007-08-21
Zyb, an online services that lets you backup your mobile phone [phone numbers, SMS], has launched a new version:

  • Users can connect to the people in their mobile phone’s address book to keep in touch and share mobile content
  • Connected friends can keep their contact information updated in each other’s phones
  • Users can micro-blog from their phone and broadcast the blog to people in their phone’s address book
  • Users can upload pictures from their mobile phone and tag the pictures using the phone’s address book
  • Users can expand their social network by searching for people with whom they have mutual friends

