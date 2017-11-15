Download Gmail Attachments to Google Drive with Apps Script

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-11-15
Published in: Gmail - Google Apps Script - Google Drive

The Save Gmail Attachments add-on for Google Drive downloads file attachments from an email message to a specific folder in your Google Drive. Internally, it uses Google Apps Script and the Advanced Drive Service to fetch the attachments and save them to Drive.

Here’s a sample snippet from the Gmail add-on that shows how you can use GmailApp service with Google Drive in Apps Script to create a copy of any Gmail attachment inside Google Drive.

We’ve set the includeAttachments option to true and includeInlineImages to false to only download regular (non-inline) attachments and not inline images.

export const saveGmailtoGoogleDrive = () => {
  const folderId = 'Google_Drive_Folder_Id';
  const searchQuery = 'has:attachments';
  const threads = GmailApp.search(searchQuery, 0, 10);
  threads.forEach(thread => {
    const messages = thread.getMessages();
    messages.forEach(message => {
      const attachments = message.getAttachments({
          includeInlineImages: false,
          includeAttachments: true
      });
      attachments.forEach(attachment => {
        Drive.Files.insert(
          {
            title: attachment.getName(),
            mimeType: attachment.getContentType(),
            parents: [{ id: folderId }]
          },
          attachment.copyBlob()
        );
      });
    });
  });
};
Web Geek, Tech Columnist
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

