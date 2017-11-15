Download Gmail Attachments to Google Drive with Apps Script

The Save Gmail Attachments add-on for Google Drive downloads file attachments from an email message to a specific folder in your Google Drive. Internally, it uses Google Apps Script and the Advanced Drive Service to fetch the attachments and save them to Drive.

Here’s a sample snippet from the Gmail add-on that shows how you can use GmailApp service with Google Drive in Apps Script to create a copy of any Gmail attachment inside Google Drive.

We’ve set the includeAttachments option to true and includeInlineImages to false to only download regular (non-inline) attachments and not inline images.