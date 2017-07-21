Spintax (Spin Syntax) and Twitter Bots

You can use the Spintax format with the text of your auto-replies and direct messages while making Twitter bots. This helps you post random and alternate responses to different tweets even when they are coming from the same bot.

The spintax places text inside curly brackets and the alternate versions are separated using pipelines.

Simple Spintax

{Hey!Hola|Hi|Greetings}

The same Twitter bot would say Hola or Hi or Greetings in response to matching tweets.

Complex Spintax

{My {favorite color|favourite colour} is {blue|red|green}{.|!|:)}}

The bots support nested spinning and may randomly produce any variations of the text.

My favorite color is blue.

My favourite colour is green!

My favorite color is red :)

Spintax Examples

Let’s looks at some real world examples of “spinning syntax.”

It is {essential|important|necessary} to publish regular updates on {Twitter|Facebook}

iPhone is {my favorite|the most popular|the best} phone.

You should check my {tutorials|articles|blog posts} on {blog1.com|blog2.com}