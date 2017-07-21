Twitter Search Examples for Twitter Bots

This is a complete list of search operators that you can use with Twitter Bots. The bots will use the Twitter API to find tweets that match your search criteria and perform the action on each of the matching tweets.

Twitter Search Operators

Search Query Description red apples Tweets that contain both “red” and “apples” anywhere. This is the default operator “merry chrismtas” Tweets that contain the exact phrase in the same order Apples OR Oranges Use the Boolean OR operator in capital letters #food All tweets that contain a particular hashtag @labnol Tweets that @mention or reference a particular user grapes -apples -oranges Tweets that contain grapes but not the words apple or oranges from:BarackObama Tweets written by a specific Twitter user from:BarackObama to:Whitehouse Twitter from one user that mention another specific user to:BarackObama -filter:links -filter:images Tweets that do not contain links or images elections list:TIME/time-staff Search for tweets from users who belong to a particular Twitter list #foodrecipe lang:en Tweets sent in particular language (en = English). Do not use the lang operator to search tweets in any language. #holiday good OR amazing OR awesome filter:images Tweets that mention #holiday, described as awesome or amazing, and include photographs tornado filter:media Show tornado tweets containing images or videos music concert filter:native_video Show tweets that contain native video (uploaded inside tweet) india filter:news Shows tweets containing news stores iphone url:amazon Show tweets that contain the word “iphone” a URL with the word amazon anywhere in the web address. awesome video filter:links Show tweets that contain the words “awesome” and “video” and include a link (URL) include:replies The Twitter bot, by default, will ignore tweets that are replies to another tweets include:retweets The Twitter bot, by default, will skip tweets that are retweets. We suggest that you do not include this filter.

How to Search Tweets by location

You can use Twitter bots to only search for geotagged tweets but it takes a few extra steps to construct your search query using geolocation.

Go to Google Maps Lookup and search for a location (let’s say Battery Park, NY).

The info window will display the latitude and longitude information of that place. In the Twitter bot search box, enter geocode:latitude,longitude,radius, where radius units must be specified as either mi (miles) or km (kilometers).

For this example, our geolocation query would be:

geocode:40.7024946,-74.016858,2mi (Search tweets by users located within 2 mile radius of the Battery Park area)

How to Search Tweets by popularity

Thousands of tweets are posted every minute and a good number of them could be spam. Twitter offers no option to filter tweets by quality but, while setting up Twitter Bots, you can set up a threshold and any tweet not matching that number will be ignored.

You can specify the Follower / Friend count and tweets from users who have less number of followers / friend that the specified number are ignored.

Similarly, you can specify a minimum number of favorites / retweet count and the bot would only look at tweets that have been retweeted or favorited at least that many number of times.

Twitter Search Limitations

