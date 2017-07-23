How to Add Users to a Twitter List with Bots

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-07-23
H

With Twitter Bots, you can automatically create Twitter lists of users who tweet on particular topics or if their profile (bio) contain certain keywords.

To get started, create a new Twitter bot and specify the search term in the “Twitter Search” field. Next, choose the action as “Add Tweeter to List” and provide the list slug in the text field.

The list slug should be of the format username/list-slug as in the screenshot below.

Twitter List

Add Profile to List

You can also choose the action “Add Profile to List” and the bot will add matching Twitter profiles to the specified list. For instance, you can build a list of all profiles that have certain keywords in profile bio or description.

Published in: Twitter Bots

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch