Create a Twitter Bot - Getting Started Guide

This step by step guide explains how to create your own Twitter bot without writing a single line of code. It will take about 5 minutes to make a bot and all you need is a Google account.

Step 1: Make a Twitter App

Generate the consumer keys and access tokens for your Twitter bot as detailed in this tutorial.

Step 2: Configure the Twitter bot

Open the Twitter Bots page and paste the consumer key, consumer secret, access token and access token secret.

Specify the Twitter search term and the bot would perform the selected action against all the tweets that match the search term.

For instance, if you say dissappear OR dissapear, the bot would monitor tweets that contain either of these terms and perform the specified action. You can use most Twitter search operators for your queries.

Next, specify the Twitter action from the dropdown. You can chose to auto reply to tweets with a canned response, retweet the matching tweet, send a DM to the tweeter (if they follow you), add the user to an existing Twitter list and so on.

For certain actions, you also need to provide a value in the text field. For instance, if you have selected “Send a public reply” or “Send DM” or “RT with Comment” for action, you need to specify the response in the text field. Twitter bots understand the spin syntax so your replies may be different for each user.

Working with Twitter Lists

For actions that add users to list, you need to specify the twitter list slug in the TEXT field using the syntax username/listslug. For instance, if your Twitter user name is apple and your Twitter list slug is iphone-fans, you’ll specify the list as apple/iphone-fans in the Text field as shown below.

Click the “Save” button and your Twitter bot is now live! Click the “Add New Bot” button to create another bot and follow the same steps.