How to Track Unsubscribes with Mail Merge for Gmail

Mail Merge for Gmail gives you can easy option to add an “Unsubscribe” link to all your outgoing email campaigns. When an email recipient clicks the unsubscribe link, their email address is stored in a master spreadsheet and you can remove the unsubscribed users from future mail merge campaigns.

Go to Addons > Mail Merge with Attachments > Configure and check the option “Unsubscribe Link” as show in the screenshot below.

When the unsubscribe option is checked, all outgoing emails sent through Gmail Mail merge will include a remove link in the message footer automatically. The subscriber can click the link to opt-out of your mailing list.

When they click the usubscribe link, they are taken to a special landing page confirming that their request for unsubscribing has been successfully recorded.

Go to Addons > Mail Merge with Attachments > Campaign Reports > View Unsubscribers to see the list of all email addresses that have unsubscribed from your mailing list.

This will add a new “Unsubscribe Report” sheet in your Google Spreadsheet for Mail Merge. The report will include the following data to help you analyze the campaigns that resulted in the most unsubscribes:

Date when the user unsubscribed from the mailing list

Email address of the unsubscriber

Name of the Mail merge campaign

IP address from where the user unsubscribed

Web browser (or mobile browser) of the unsubscriber.

Here’s a sample unsubscribe report generated by Mail merge.

It is important that you do not include unsubscribed users in your future campaigns. It is not possible to change what the unsubscribe link says. It will show as a hyperlink in HTML emails and a http link in plain text emails.