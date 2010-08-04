Home
Track Upcoming Books by your Favorite Author
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
books
Software Hacks
Aug 04, 2010
The Legal Issues Around Cloud Computing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
cloud computing
legal
Jul 27, 2010
Embed YouTube Videos in both Flash and HTML5
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
html5
YouTube
Jul 23, 2010
What’s Inside any Private YouTube Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Software Hacks
YouTube
Jul 13, 2010
The Best PDF Reader Apps for your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
PDF
Jun 01, 2010
10 Things You Can Do With Old CDs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Video of the Day
May 12, 2010
How Should You Change Your Twitter Handle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
May 07, 2010
Build a Cooling Pad for your Laptop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
diy
laptop
Software Hacks
Mar 18, 2010
Keep Your Passwords Safe on a Piece of Paper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Mar 10, 2010
An Efficient Structure for WordPress Permalinks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Feb 01, 2010
The Benefits of Using Gmail with Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Jan 01, 2010
What's New Inside Microsoft Office 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
office 2010
Nov 18, 2009
Use Google Docs as a Batch PDF Converter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
Oct 26, 2009
Which Edition of Windows 7 Should You Buy?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
buying guide
windows 7
Sep 07, 2009
Share a Network Printer between x86 and x64 Windows Machines
By
Amit Agarwal
In
drivers
network
Print
troubleshooting
Windows
Aug 26, 2009
How to Embed YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Jul 14, 2009
Tips for Producing Better Video Slideshows with Animoto
By
Amit Agarwal
In
slideshow
Video of the Day
Jun 24, 2009
Find Your Most Popular Web Pages on Twitter with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ego surfing
Google Docs
Software Hacks
tutorial
Twitter
Jun 19, 2009
Find Public Domain Content via Creative Commons
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
find
Jun 11, 2009
How to Publish Screenshot Images on Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
Twitter
upload
Jun 09, 2009
