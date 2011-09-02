Home
Transfer Contacts from one Cell Phone to another
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
Sep 02, 2011
Building an Android App for your Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
WordPress
Aug 01, 2011
Using the Sleep & Home Buttons of your iOS Device
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Jul 25, 2011
How Does Your Website Look on Different Mobile Phones?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile website
Jul 06, 2011
Tips for Using Multiple Sign-in with Google Accounts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Docs
Jun 21, 2011
Google Street View is in India - Would you Opt-Out?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
Jun 04, 2011
Angry Birds Now Available for your Windows PC
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
games
Jun 02, 2011
The Cheaper, Ad-Supported Kindle is also Available in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Apr 22, 2011
Amazon Offers Free Shipping to India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
exclusive
Online Shopping
Apr 13, 2011
Easily Fix your Shaky Cellphone Videos with YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Mar 26, 2011
The Various Options for Buying a Kindle in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 25, 2011
iPad 2 - Should you Upgrade?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Mar 03, 2011
My Facebook Account Got Hacked
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Feb 27, 2011
Beautiful Visual Resumes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
jobs
Presentations
Feb 13, 2011
Move your Files to Relevant Folders with Ease
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
Windows
Feb 10, 2011
Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking - Lessons from The King's Speech
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
Jan 17, 2011
Customize your Facebook Profile Page
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Dec 14, 2010
Prevent Unnecessary Printing of Docs with WWF
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
PDF
Print
Dec 08, 2010
Distribute Your Blog Through Nokia’s Ovi Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile apps
Nokia
Dec 05, 2010
Find What’s Common Between Two Facebook Users
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Nov 01, 2010
