Windows
Simple Solutions to Common Windows Problems
Amit Agarwal
freeware
Windows
May 31, 2010
How to Edit Files That Require Admin Privileges
Amit Agarwal
Windows
May 14, 2010
How to Disable Start-up Programs in Windows
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Mar 02, 2010
How to Add Programs to Windows Start-up Folder
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Mar 02, 2010
Looking for a Good Puzzle Game for Windows? Microsoft Tinker is here
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
games
Windows
Dec 18, 2009
Fix Common Windows Problems with a Click
Amit Agarwal
freeware
Windows
Dec 07, 2009
Free Virtualization Software for your Windows PC
Amit Agarwal
comparison
linux
virtualization
Windows
Nov 13, 2009
A Better Disk Defragmenter Utility from Microsoft
Amit Agarwal
command line
Downloads
freeware
utilities
Windows
Oct 26, 2009
Minimize All Open Windows Except The Active One
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Sep 25, 2009
Scan Your Computer for any Outdated Software with CNET's TechTracker
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Sep 23, 2009
Share a Network Printer between x86 and x64 Windows Machines
Amit Agarwal
drivers
network
Print
The Best of Digital Inspiration
troubleshooting
Windows
Aug 26, 2009
Find Software Updates for your Windows PC Automatically
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Aug 17, 2009
A Better Alt-Tab Replacement Tool for Windows
Amit Agarwal
freeware
Windows
Aug 03, 2009
RichCopy: The Only File Copying Utility You'll Ever Need
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
utilities
Windows
Mar 23, 2009
Simple Spell Checker for Windows
Amit Agarwal
utility
Windows
Mar 08, 2009
Quickly Add File Names to Windows Command Line
Amit Agarwal
Windows
command line
Mar 05, 2009
Display Size of every Folder in Windows Explorer Itself
Amit Agarwal
explorer
freeware
utility
Windows
Mar 02, 2009
So how do you use the Windows Key ?
Amit Agarwal
keyboard
shortcut
Windows
Feb 22, 2009
Remap any Unused or Faulty Keyboard Keys with Sharp Keys
Amit Agarwal
freeware
keyboard
utility
Windows
Feb 14, 2009
How to Say 'No to All' During File Copy Operations in Windows
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Feb 02, 2009
