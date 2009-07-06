Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
widgets
Choosing the Right Social Bookmarking Widget for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
widgets
Jul 06, 2009
C
Desktop Widget Reminds You to Shutdown the Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
environment
shutdown
widgets
Jun 23, 2009
D
Tell a Friend: A Replacement for that 'Email a Friend' Link on your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog add-ons
sharethis
widgets
Aug 11, 2008
T
Popularity Rankings Based on How Readers Rate Your Blog Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
ratings
RSS
widgets
Nov 29, 2007
P