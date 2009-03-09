Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
useful
Document Search Engine with Inline Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
docx
PDF
search engine
useful
Mar 09, 2009
D
Find the Right Spectacle Frame for your Face
By
Amit Agarwal
In
designer
useful
Mar 02, 2009
F
Extract Files from RAR, ZIP, 7z and other Compressed Archives Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
online
useful
zip
Mar 02, 2009
E
Extract Text from Images & Scanned PDF Manuals Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
extract
OCR
online
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
useful
Feb 26, 2009
E
Quickly Set an Egg Timer in your Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
Feb 26, 2009
Q
Wildcard Based Search for English Words
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
words
Feb 22, 2009
W
Transform the Age, Race or Gender of your Face
By
Amit Agarwal
In
avatar
Images
useful
Feb 18, 2009
T
How to Memorize Long Pieces of Text Quickly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
Feb 04, 2009
H
Check Google PageRank of an Entire Website Using Sitemaps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google pagerank
SEO
useful
Jan 29, 2009
C
Yahoo Currency Converter Gets Smart; Adds Pocket Guides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
currency
exchange
useful
Jan 27, 2009
Y
Identify Country Flags by their Appearance or Color
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
useful
Dec 29, 2008
I
How Much Damage Can a Nuclear Bomb Cause?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
mashup
useful
Dec 22, 2008
H
How Do I Say that Word In Different Languages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
languages
useful
words
Dec 11, 2008
H
Online Google Dictionary
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dictionary
Google
Language Translation
pronunciation
useful
Dec 09, 2008
O
Learn How To Pronounce Foreign Names Correctly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
pronunciation
useful
words
Dec 03, 2008
L
Create Affinity Diagrams with Microsoft Sticky Sorter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
meeting
sticky notes
useful
Nov 19, 2008
C
Create Quick Polls through Email, SMS or IM Clients with Notifu
By
Amit Agarwal
In
im
polls
survey
useful
Oct 31, 2008
C
Draw Perfect Shapes with your Mouse using Dabbleboard
By
Amit Agarwal
In
drawing
useful
whiteboard
Oct 21, 2008
D
Find Words You Were Thinking About But Can't Remember Anymore
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
words
Oct 16, 2008
F
Bought a New Computer? Now Remove all the Pre-Installed Trial Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
trial
uninstall
useful
Oct 01, 2008
B
Previous
Next