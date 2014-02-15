Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Screencast
An Easy Way to Deal with Friend Requests on Foursquare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
foursquare
Feb 15, 2014
A
How to Keep your Google Contacts Up-to-date
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Contacts
Jan 14, 2014
H
Secure Passwords v2.0
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Dec 16, 2013
S
How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
YouTube
Oct 08, 2013
H
How to Encrypt your Gmail Messages with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
encryption
Gmail
Aug 24, 2013
H
The Best Feature of Google Chrome You Aren't Using
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Web Design
Aug 15, 2013
T
Easily Transfer Files Between your Computers over Wi-Fi
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Apple Mac
Windows
Jul 26, 2013
E
Write a Chrome App for your Website in 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jul 23, 2013
W
How to Import Web Data into Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Jul 22, 2013
H
Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
iPhone
mobile phone
Jul 20, 2013
U
Download Google Maps Offline on your iPhone and iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
iPad
iPhone
Jul 18, 2013
D
How to Hide Photos on your iPhone without using any Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPhone
Jul 05, 2013
H
How to See your Passwords Hidden Under Asterisks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
security
Jun 30, 2013
H
How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
Jun 27, 2013
H
Send Self-Destructing Messages with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Password
Jun 15, 2013
S
How to Create Custom Facebook Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jun 14, 2013
H
How to Remap the CAPS Lock in Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
May 30, 2013
H
Dictation - Speech Recognition in the Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Speech Recognition
May 09, 2013
D
How to Install Extensions from outside the Chrome Web Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
May 08, 2013
H
Create a Presentation with YouTube Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Apr 30, 2013
C
Previous
Next