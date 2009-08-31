Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Screen Capture
A Portable App for Capturing Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
portable
Screen Capture
Aug 31, 2009
A
How to Publish Screenshot Images on Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Twitter
upload
Jun 09, 2009
H
Capture Screenshots in Office 2010 with the new Screen Clipping Tool
By
Amit Agarwal
In
office 2010
Screen Capture
May 23, 2009
C
How to Capture Screenshots of your Blackberry Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Dec 22, 2008
H
Bug Shooting: The Perfect Screen Capture Utility for Windows - Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Screen Capture
useful
Windows
Jul 14, 2008
B
SnagIt Screen Capture Extension for Firefox 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Screen Capture
snagit
Jun 18, 2008
S
Screen Capture Partially Hidden Windows On the Desktop With SnagIt
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
snagit
Apr 04, 2008
S
Save Web Pages As An Image with Kwout
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Screen Capture
useful
Jan 15, 2008
S
SnagIt Tips and Tricks - Capture Great Looking Screenshots & more
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
snagit
Dec 14, 2007
S
Download SnagIt for Free - Full Licensed Version
By
Amit Agarwal
In
coupon codes
Screen Capture
snagit
techsmith
Nov 23, 2007
D
How to Extract Still Images from DVD Movies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Screen Capture
screenshots
Nov 04, 2007
H
How To Capture Images from a DVD Movie
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Screen Capture
Nov 02, 2007
H
Previous