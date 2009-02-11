Home
Print
This Printed Newspaper Is Made of Blogs Only
Amit Agarwal
newspaper
Feb 11, 2009
Printing Fake Currency Notes is disallowed in Photoshop
Amit Agarwal
Adobe Photoshop
currency
Feb 05, 2009
Font with Holes to save Printer Ink
Amit Agarwal
Fonts
Dec 18, 2008
Design and Print Custom Calendars
Amit Agarwal
calendar
Oct 23, 2008
Convert Web Pages Into a Printer Friendly Format with Print What You Like
Amit Agarwal
CSS
Sep 18, 2008
Print Documents to any Network Printer with Xerox Mobile Express
Amit Agarwal
hp
Jul 02, 2008
Default Print Margin in Word Documents and our Environment
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Word
Feb 19, 2008
Turning Blogs into Printed Books
Amit Agarwal
books
Oct 23, 2007
