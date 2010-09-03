Home
Presentations
How to Design Great Looking Slides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
tips
Sep 03, 2010
Proposed Unicode Character for the Indian Rupee
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
rupee
Jul 26, 2010
Turn your Mouse into a Laser Pointer During Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Mouse
Presentations
Apr 15, 2010
Web 3.0 Concepts Explained in Plain English (Presentations)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
semantic
The Best of Digital Inspiration
web 2.0
web 3.0
May 30, 2009
Now Upload MP3 Files on SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
file hosting
mp3
Presentations
SlideShare
May 30, 2009
Google AdSense Optimization Tips - Presentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Presentations
Feb 25, 2009
Deliver Synchronized Presentations On the Web with Zoho Show
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Presentations
zoho
May 20, 2008
PowerPoint Presentation Tips - Avoid Last Minute Surprises
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Presentations
Dec 10, 2007
P
