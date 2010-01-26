Home
Microsoft PowerPoint
Sharing One Computer with the Whole Classroom
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Jan 26, 2010
S
Edit Videos with PowerPoint 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
office 2010
open
video editing
Nov 01, 2009
E
Embed Web Videos in PowerPoint Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
flash video
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Nov 01, 2009
E
Convert PowerPoint Presentations into DVD-Quality Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
Nov 01, 2009
C
Use Google Docs as a Batch PDF Converter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Oct 26, 2009
U
How to Embed YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
The Best of Digital Inspiration
YouTube
Jul 14, 2009
H
Make a Twitter Background Image with PowerPoint or Keynote
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keynote
Microsoft PowerPoint
Twitter
Nov 26, 2008
M
Add Live Web Pages to your PowerPoint Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
Oct 27, 2008
A
Adobe Presenter 7 for Microsoft PowerPoint - Review
By
Amit Agarwal
In
elearning
flash
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
review
Screencasting
Sep 08, 2008
A
Camtasia Relay: Professors Can Record & Post Lectures on iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
education
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Jul 30, 2008
C
How to Download PowerPoint Presentations from SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Jul 01, 2008
H
Read Books at Work While Boss Thinks You're Working on a PowerPoint Presentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
May 27, 2008
R
How to Begin a PowerPoint Presentation by saying Thank You
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Microsoft PowerPoint
May 26, 2008
H
Deliver Synchronized Presentations On the Web with Zoho Show
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Presentations
zoho
May 20, 2008
D
Synchronize PowerPoint Presentations With Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
May 13, 2008
S
How to Convert PowerPoint Presentations to Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Apr 15, 2008
H
Upload Very Large PowerPoint Presentation Files to SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
upload
Apr 14, 2008
U
Open Your Google Docs Presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
export
Google Docs
Microsoft PowerPoint
news
ppt
Apr 09, 2008
O
Edit Clip Art Images inside PowerPoint Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Microsoft PowerPoint
Jan 02, 2008
E
When Making a Live PowerPoint Presentation Using SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Dec 11, 2007
W
