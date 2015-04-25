Home
JavaScript
Your Mobile Phone can Detect Earthquakes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Apr 25, 2015
Y
Know the Battery Status of your Visitor's Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Feb 03, 2015
K
How to Load Disqus Comments on Click
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
JavaScript
Aug 25, 2014
H
Web Scraping Reddit with Google Scripts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Jan 09, 2014
W
How to De-obfuscate JavaScript Code
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Jul 19, 2011
H
Use your Browser Address Bar as a Calculator
By
Amit Agarwal
In
browser
JavaScript
Jun 13, 2011
U
Add the Tweet Button to your Blog without JavaScript
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Twitter
WordPress
Aug 12, 2010
A