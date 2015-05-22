Home
Guides
How to Auto-Forward Gmail Messages in Bulk
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
May 22, 2015
The Best Websites to Learn Coding Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
May 20, 2015
How to Improve the Security of your WordPress Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
security
WordPress
May 07, 2015
How to Scrape Google Search Results inside a Google Sheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Google Docs
May 01, 2015
How to Reduce the File Size of Google Fonts for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Apr 26, 2015
Host your Podcasts on Google Drive for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Drive
podcasts
Apr 11, 2015
Create an Apple ID without using a Credit Card
By
Amit Agarwal
In
itunes
Mar 30, 2015
Things You Should Do After Installing Wordpress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Mar 10, 2015
How to Sort Gmail Messages by Size
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Mar 01, 2015
How to Migrate your Blog from Blogger to WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
WordPress
Feb 16, 2015
How to Create PDF eBooks from Wikipedia Articles
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Wikipedia
Jan 31, 2015
How to Record Screencast Videos on Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Screencasting
Jan 16, 2015
How to Get a US Phone Number
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 05, 2015
How to Save Money While Shopping Online in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Online Shopping
India
Dec 10, 2014
All the Wget Commands You Should Know
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Dec 09, 2014
How to Get Refunds from the iTunes App Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
itunes
Oct 20, 2014
How to Edit PDF Files without Adobe Acrobat
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Oct 16, 2014
How to Host your Websites on Google Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Drive
Oct 15, 2014
10 Tips for Evernote Users
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Evernote
Oct 01, 2014
How to Sell your Music on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
Aug 26, 2014
H
