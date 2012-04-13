Home
Guides
How to Check Multiple Gmail Accounts Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Gmail
Apr 13, 2012
H
Use Dropbox with your own Web Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Apr 13, 2012
U
How to Translate PDF and Word Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
PDF
Apr 13, 2012
H
The Proper Way to Cite Tweets in your Paper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Twitter
Apr 06, 2012
T
How to Auto-Post your Blog Updates to Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
Twitter
Apr 05, 2012
H
How to Find the Sender's Location in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Apr 03, 2012
H
The Best Visual Résumés for your Inspiration
By
Amit Agarwal
In
jobs
Presentations
Apr 01, 2012
T
Guide: How to Use Creative Commons Images from Flickr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
flickr
Mar 27, 2012
G
Take Good Photos with your Camera Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
photography
Mar 27, 2012
T
Learn to Pronounce Difficult Words with YouTube Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
English
YouTube
Mar 26, 2012
L
Couch Mode - Provide a Better Reading Experience in WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Mar 25, 2012
C
Which DNS Server Should You Use On Your Computer?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google dns
opendns
Mar 25, 2012
W
Watch Videos on your Computer without Interruptions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
z
Mar 25, 2012
W
The Best OCR Tools for Converting Images to Text
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
Mar 25, 2012
T
The Best Tools for Creating Crossword Puzzles
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
Mar 22, 2012
T
How to Create your own Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
z
Mar 17, 2012
H
Create Separate Profiles in Google Chrome for Family Members
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Mar 15, 2012
C
Listen to Pandora Anywhere Without Using a Proxy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
Mar 12, 2012
L
The Different Ways to Backup your Home Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Mar 11, 2012
T
How to Export Email Addresses of all your Facebook Friends
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Mar 09, 2012
H
