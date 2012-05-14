Home
Guides
Use your Mobile Phone to Scan Business Cards
By
Amit Agarwal
In
business card
OCR
May 14, 2012
How to Find Out Where a Picture Was Taken?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
location
May 10, 2012
Take Wikipedia Offline - The Best Tools for Downloading Wikipedia
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
May 09, 2012
How to Diagnose and Fix your Slow Internet Connection
By
Amit Agarwal
May 07, 2012
How Can You Create Fake Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
screenshots
May 05, 2012
How to Make Your Own 3D Glasses at Home
By
Amit Agarwal
In
3d
eyes
YouTube
May 02, 2012
How your Responsive Website Looks on Different Devices?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Design
May 01, 2012
How to Add a Google Sitemap to your Blogger Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
sitemaps
May 01, 2012
Your Facebook Account has Three Passwords
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Password
May 01, 2012
Before using Google DNS or OpenDNS on your Computer, Read this!
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google dns
opendns
Apr 29, 2012
Compare SkyDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Google Drive
Apr 24, 2012
How to Capture Videos of Google Earth
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google earth
Screencasting
Apr 24, 2012
Control Two Computers with a Single Keyboard and Mouse
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard
Mouse
Apr 23, 2012
Prevent your Google Mail from Getting Rejected as Spam
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Apps
Apr 21, 2012
How to Add JavaScript to your WordPress Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Apr 20, 2012
Where do Messages Disappear in Facebook and Why?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Apr 17, 2012
Check if the ISP is Limiting your Internet Download Speed
By
Amit Agarwal
Apr 16, 2012
How to Remove Personal Information from your Digital Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Images
Apr 15, 2012
How to Open Files that have Unknown Extensions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wolfram Alpha
Apr 14, 2012
How to Find the other Websites of a Person?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Domains
Apr 14, 2012
