Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Guides
How to Backup your Gmail Inbox to another Gmail Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Gmail
Apr 26, 2018
H
How to Copy Email Messages from GSuite to a New Gmail Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Apps
Apr 25, 2018
H
How to Verify an Email Address?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Feb 19, 2018
H
How to Create Personalized Documents from a Google Spreadsheet in Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
PDF
Nov 01, 2017
H
How to Add the Facebook Messenger Chat Widget in your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jul 26, 2017
H
How to Write a Twitter Bot in 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter Bots
Jul 19, 2017
H
Master YouTube Video Search with Simple Commands
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
May 27, 2017
M
The Best Add-ons for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
Google Docs
May 11, 2017
T
How to Unsubscribe from Mailing Lists and Junk Newsletters in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Apr 23, 2017
H
Get Google Forms Data in an Email Message
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
Mar 14, 2017
G
Tall Tweets - Write Tweets Longer Than 280 Characters
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Feb 28, 2017
T
How to Email Unique File Attachments using Mail Merge for Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Feb 28, 2017
H
How to Send Personalized Emails with Mail Merge in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Jan 15, 2017
H
How to Add a Picture Password to your Google Forms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
Dec 15, 2016
H
Check iPhone Stock in nearby Apple Stores with a Google Sheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Oct 17, 2016
C
A Better Method for Embedding YouTube Videos on your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Aug 31, 2016
A
How to Set Expiration Dates for Shared Google Drive Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Drive
Aug 08, 2016
H
The 10 Important URLs That Every Google User Should Know
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Jun 03, 2016
T
How to Extract Email Addresses from your Gmail Messages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
May 26, 2016
H
How to Add Speech Recognition to your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Speech Recognition
Feb 19, 2016
H
Previous
Next