Google Chrome
How to Delete your Google Chrome History Selectively
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Apr 02, 2014
H
A Better Way to Share Web Pages by Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Chrome
Jan 02, 2014
A
Better Inline Previews for your Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Chrome
Oct 04, 2013
B
Perform Case-Sensitive Search in Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
Aug 22, 2013
P
The Best Feature of Google Chrome You Aren't Using
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Web Design
Aug 15, 2013
T
There's a Scientific Calculator inside your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Jul 29, 2013
T
Write a Chrome App for your Website in 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jul 23, 2013
W
How to Open iTunes Links inside Chrome for iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
itunes
Jul 15, 2013
H
How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
Jun 27, 2013
H
Dictation - Speech Recognition in the Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Speech Recognition
May 09, 2013
D
How to Install Extensions from outside the Chrome Web Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
May 08, 2013
H
Download Web Pages as PDFs with Chrome for iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
PDF
Apr 10, 2013
D
Cannot Open Google or Gmail in Chrome? Try this fix
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Chrome
Apr 09, 2013
C
Feedly Bookmarklet for Subscribing to RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
feedly
Google Chrome
Mar 19, 2013
F
Quickly Open Google Cached Pages in Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Google Chrome
Proxy Server
Feb 12, 2013
Q
Turn On Click-to-Play and Make your Google Chrome More Stable
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jan 29, 2013
T
An RSS Feed Reader for Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
google reader
RSS
Jan 21, 2013
A
Save Web Pages to your Google Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Google Drive
Dec 12, 2012
S
How to Generate RSS Feeds of Google Plus Profiles
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Google Plus
RSS
Nov 29, 2012
H
Prevent Google Chrome from Hijacking RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
RSS
Aug 18, 2012
P
