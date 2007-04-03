Digital InspirationLogo

Google Adsense

Google Adsense Tutorials and Tech Guides

Should You Place Google AdSense Ads Above The Fold

Pick the Best AdSense Color Scheme for Maximum Ad Clicks

Featured on the Official Google AdSense Blog

Google Adds A Scroller To Some AdSense Ads - Video Demo

Did The Change in Google Ad Formats Affect Your AdSense Earnings

Can You Make a Decent Living Off of Google AdSense Ads

Golden Triangle Suggests How People Scan Google Search Pages

Your Earnings from Google AdSense Are About To Dip

Some Adsense Publishers Can Place Images Near Google Ads

Google Zero Tolerance Policy Against Adsense Click Fraud

Adsense Click Fraud Estimates by Third-Party Auditors

Blog Smartly and Let the Cash Pour In

How to Earn Money from Your Blog

Monetizing Blogs - The new way to make a living

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

Video Tutorials

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise.