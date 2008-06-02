Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Archives
Google Search Inspired by Unix Command Shell
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
open
Jun 02, 2008
G
Contextual AdSense Ads for RSS Feeds - See Sample Code
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
Google AdSense
open
RSS
May 30, 2008
C
The Importance of Short URLs in Print Newspapers & Magazines
By
Amit Agarwal
In
advertising
short urls
May 30, 2008
T
Browse Images From Google Face Search Using Cover Flow Interface
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Images
itunes
May 30, 2008
B
Gmail Email Now Available In Most Indian Languages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
May 30, 2008
G
This 20 Volume Print Edition of Oxford English Dictionary Is The Last
By
Amit Agarwal
In
oxford
reference
May 29, 2008
T
Google Gears and WordPress 2.6 Is Not About Offline Blogging
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google gears
news
WordPress
May 29, 2008
G
Zoho Will Help Backup All Your Google Docs Documents Locally
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Google Docs
Software Hacks
zoho
May 28, 2008
Z
Test Your Geography Knowledge Online with a Game of Tetris
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
games
May 28, 2008
T
The Six-Figure Professional Bloggers of Australia on TV
By
Amit Agarwal
In
problogger
May 28, 2008
T
Read Books at Work While Boss Thinks You're Working on a PowerPoint Presentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
May 27, 2008
R
How to Quit Smoking with help of your PDA / Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Health
May 26, 2008
H
Never Use a Web Hosting Server to Backup Data from the Hard Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
dreamhost
May 23, 2008
N
Subscribe to RSS Feeds for Techmeme Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
Software Hacks
techmeme
May 22, 2008
S
Remove Email Attachments In Outlook Without Deleting the Message
By
Amit Agarwal
In
email attachments
Microsoft Outlook
Software Hacks
May 22, 2008
R
Microsoft Office 2007 SP2 Adds a PDF Writer to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
openoffice
May 22, 2008
M
Measure Area of your Home or a Football Stadium with Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
Software Hacks
May 22, 2008
M
Quickly Grab a URL on Google Wikis; No Google Juice Though
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sites
news
open
wiki
May 22, 2008
Q
Get Firebug Extension for Firefox 3; Plays Nicely with Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
May 22, 2008
G
Add Techmeme Search To Firefox & IE 7 Search Box
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techmeme
May 20, 2008
A
Previous
Next