Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Archives
Add Related Posts to WordPress without Affecting Page Speed
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
May 16, 2015
A
How to Monetize Google Maps on your Website with AdSense Ads
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Google Maps
May 16, 2015
H
Send Personalized Tweets & DMs in Bulk from a Google Spreadsheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Twitter
May 13, 2015
S
How to Improve the Security of your WordPress Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
security
WordPress
May 07, 2015
H
Login to your WordPress Website without Typing the Password
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
security
WordPress
May 07, 2015
L
Tips to Extend the Life of your Gadget's Batteries
By
Amit Agarwal
May 02, 2015
T
How to Scrape Google Search Results inside a Google Sheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Google Docs
May 01, 2015
H
How to Reduce the File Size of Google Fonts for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Apr 26, 2015
H
Your Mobile Phone can Detect Earthquakes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Apr 25, 2015
Y
How to Bring your Gmail Emails into Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Apr 23, 2015
H
Protect your Google Accounts with a USB Security Key
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
security
Apr 21, 2015
P
Play the Dinosaur Game Hidden inside your Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
Google Chrome
Apr 19, 2015
P
A Simple Way to Protect Images from 'Casual Copying'
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
Apr 16, 2015
A
Always Block Google from Accessing your Site's Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
WordPress
Apr 15, 2015
A
Host your Podcasts on Google Drive for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Drive
podcasts
Apr 11, 2015
H
Incredible Art Made Entirely In Google Drawings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Drive
Apr 07, 2015
I
Teach yourself Touch Typing with Free Tools
By
Amit Agarwal
In
learn
Apr 06, 2015
T
Download WhatsApp Photos via Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Google Drive
Print
WhatsApp
Apr 04, 2015
D
You Should Learn Regular Expressions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Apr 03, 2015
Y
The Best Screen Recorder for Android 5
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Screencasting
Apr 03, 2015
T
Previous
Next