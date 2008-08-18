Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Archives
Morph Your Picture with Faces from the 1960's and 70's Era
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
morph
Aug 18, 2008
M
Interact with Websites via Easy to Remember Email Addresses
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 14, 2008
I
Adeona Will Help Find Your Stolen or Missing Laptops for free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
TODO
Aug 12, 2008
A
Make Your Desktop Icons Smaller or Larger with the Mouse Wheel
By
Amit Agarwal
In
icons
Mouse
Aug 12, 2008
M
Tell a Friend: A Replacement for that 'Email a Friend' Link on your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog add-ons
sharethis
widgets
Aug 11, 2008
T
Add Items to your Amazon Wish list That Aren't Available on Amazon
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Bookmarklets
Aug 11, 2008
A
Paper Torn with a Document Shredder Can Be Reconstructed
By
Amit Agarwal
In
secret
Windows
Aug 11, 2008
P
Who Owns the Major Internet Brands and Companies?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Aug 08, 2008
W
Website Not Loading in Firefox? Try Again, Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
problem
Aug 06, 2008
W
Speed Launch: Set Aliases for Documents, Programs & Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Productivity
Aug 06, 2008
S
Setting up FeedBurner Feeds with your own Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
RSS
Aug 05, 2008
S
Stop OpenDNS From Redirecting Invalid URLs to their Search Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
404
hijack
ip address
opendns
Aug 04, 2008
S
Google AdSense Ads in RSS Feeds - First Impressions & Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
advertising
exclusive
feedburner
Google
Google AdSense
RSS
Aug 01, 2008
G
Yes, No, Maybe? Conduct Opinion Polls Over Email using Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
polls
Jul 31, 2008
Y
Draft Suggests That Government Promote Blogging in Indian Schools
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 31, 2008
D
Prevent Gmail from Marking your Important Emails as Spam
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
spam
Jul 30, 2008
P
Run Traceroute Command from Computers in Multiple Locations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
network
useful
Jul 30, 2008
R
Buy Books for Kindle from Amazon Store without a US Billing Address
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Amazon Kindle
ebooks
Software Hacks
Jul 30, 2008
B
Camtasia Relay: Professors Can Record & Post Lectures on iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
education
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Jul 30, 2008
C
Quickly Access Desktop Icons and Files from your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 29, 2008
Q
Previous
Next