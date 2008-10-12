Home
Tutorial: Create a Simple Diary with Autohotkey
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 12, 2008
T
Google Custom Search with Fewer Ads
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Oct 10, 2008
G
Dealing with Content Theft on Blogger vs WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
plagiarism
WordPress
Oct 09, 2008
D
Implement AdSense Revenue Sharing on a Multi-Author Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
programming
Software Hacks
Oct 07, 2008
I
Block Certain Words From Appearing On Web Sites with FoxReplace
By
Amit Agarwal
In
block
hide
Mozilla Firefox
Oct 06, 2008
B
Gmail Goggles: No More Drunk Emailing on Friday Nights
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Oct 06, 2008
G
Is That Company a Scam? Google Suggest May Have a Clue
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google suggest
scam
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Oct 04, 2008
I
Google SMS Channels: Send SMS Text Messages to your Group for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sms
sms
Oct 03, 2008
G
How to Capture Screencast Videos In Firefox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Screencasting
Oct 02, 2008
H
Bought a New Computer? Now Remove all the Pre-Installed Trial Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
trial
uninstall
useful
Oct 01, 2008
B
Importing Email Addresses from Google Apps into LinkedIn
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
import
LinkedIn
Sep 30, 2008
I
Monitor your Internet Usage in Real-Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
useful
Sep 30, 2008
M
Visualize the Accurate Size of Objects On Your Computer Screen with Pective
By
Amit Agarwal
In
compare
visualize
Sep 29, 2008
V
Convert PDF Files to HTML Web Pages with Quick PDF - For Windows Only
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
PDF
Sep 26, 2008
C
Upload Pictures from Mobile Phone to Photoshop.com
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
upload
Sep 25, 2008
U
A Video Game That You Can Play on YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
games
YouTube
Sep 24, 2008
A
Add Yahoo Messenger to your Website & Chat With Visitors
By
Amit Agarwal
In
chat
im
yahoo messenger
Sep 24, 2008
A
Read Wall Street Journal Articles for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Sep 19, 2008
R
Convert Web Pages Into a Printer Friendly Format with Print What You Like
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
Print
Sep 18, 2008
C
Click Hyperlinks on Web Pages with Keyboard Shortcuts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mouse
Mozilla Firefox
Sep 17, 2008
C
