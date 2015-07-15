Home
Archives
How to Customize the Facebook Page Plugin for Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Facebook
Jul 15, 2015
H
Bring Gmail's Archiving Feature to Microsoft Outlook for Mac (without scripting)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Jul 14, 2015
B
How to Edit Any Web Page in your Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
wiki
Jul 10, 2015
H
Expand the Range of your Wireless Network with another Router
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
Wi-Fi
Jul 06, 2015
E
An Improved Gmail Clipper from Evernote
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Evernote
Gmail
Jul 01, 2015
A
Find LinkedIn Profiles with Google Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
LinkedIn
Jun 29, 2015
F
How to Update Files in Google Drive without Changing the Link
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 29, 2015
H
Wikipedia Available as a Printed Book
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Jun 27, 2015
W
Send Tweets with Rich-Text Formatting using TallTweets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jun 24, 2015
S
Can I Upgrade my Computer to Windows 10 for Free?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jun 23, 2015
C
How to Transcribe Video Files to Text with YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Jun 23, 2015
H
How to Let Others Upload Files to your Dropbox Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Jun 21, 2015
H
How to Enable Facial Recognition in your Google Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Images
Jun 21, 2015
H
Google Photos - The Good Parts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
Jun 19, 2015
G
Essential Apps and Utilities for your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Jun 10, 2015
E
How to Use your Macbook in a Windows-only Workplace
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
May 24, 2015
H
How to Auto-Forward Gmail Messages in Bulk
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
May 22, 2015
H
How to Print to a Windows Connected Printer from Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Print
Windows
May 20, 2015
H
The Best Websites to Learn Coding Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
May 20, 2015
T
Make International Phone Calls from your Mobile even without the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
skype
May 18, 2015
M
