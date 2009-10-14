Home
Students Only Use Macbooks in this Classroom
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Macbook
Oct 14, 2009
S
Muslim Search Engine Makes Internet Searching Safe for Kids As Well
By
Amit Agarwal
In
safebrowing
search engine
Oct 14, 2009
M
Find Updates for all your Firefox Plug-ins
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Oct 14, 2009
F
Turn Google Docs into a Distraction Free Writing Tool
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Software Hacks
text editor
Oct 09, 2009
T
Write Your Own Name using Barcode
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
secret
text
Oct 07, 2009
W
Use an Old Linux Computer to Put your Baby to Sleep
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
geek
linux
Oct 07, 2009
U
Make Your Phone Number Memorable
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 06, 2009
M
Barack Obama has that Perfect Colgate Smile In Every Photograph
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
obama
time-lapse
Oct 05, 2009
B
How to Install WordPress on your Computer In 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
WordPress
Oct 03, 2009
H
Find Errors in your English Writing with the ESL Assistant
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Outlook
Oct 03, 2009
F
Mahatma Gandhi on the Google Homepage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Oct 02, 2009
M
Add Google Translation Widget to your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
Oct 01, 2009
A
Write Your Own Facebook App in 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Sep 30, 2009
W
Create Beautiful Drawings with Livebrush
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Sep 25, 2009
C
Minimize All Open Windows Except The Active One
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 25, 2009
M
A Help Button for your Website that Captures Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google app engine
Screen Capture
Sep 24, 2009
A
The Top Mobile Websites in your Country
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
mobile
opera
Sep 24, 2009
T
Scan Your Computer for any Outdated Software with CNET's TechTracker
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 23, 2009
S
Repair or Upgrade that Apple Hardware Yourself With Help of iFixIt
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Macbook
iPhone
iPod
useful
Sep 23, 2009
R
Give Your Photos a Vintage Look without Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Sep 23, 2009
G
