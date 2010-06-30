Home
Insert Google Images into your Office Documents
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Office
Jun 30, 2010
How to Save Paper When Printing Word Documents
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Word
Print
Jun 27, 2010
Create Google Docs Documents Using Desktop Shortcuts
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Jun 24, 2010
Windows Live Photo Gallery vs Picasa
Amit Agarwal
Jun 24, 2010
Moderate Comments on your Flickr Photos with FlickrCleanr
Amit Agarwal
comments
flickr
Jun 23, 2010
Read PDF Files on your iPhone /iPad with iBooks
Amit Agarwal
PDF
Jun 22, 2010
Play YouTube Videos in HD Quality when using Full Screen Mode
Amit Agarwal
hd
Software Hacks
YouTube
Jun 21, 2010
Designer Indian Saree Inspired by Google Search
Amit Agarwal
fun
Google
Jun 19, 2010
What if Oil Spill happened in your City?
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
Infographics
Jun 14, 2010
Translate Documents Instantly with Google Translator Toolkit
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
useful
Jun 11, 2010
Access Files on your Computer from Anywhere
Amit Agarwal
remote desktop
Jun 07, 2010
Desktop Blogging Clients for Linux
Amit Agarwal
linux
Jun 03, 2010
Google Account Temporarily Disabled
Amit Agarwal
Google
Jun 02, 2010
The Best PDF Reader Apps for your iPad
Amit Agarwal
iPad
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Jun 01, 2010
Simple Solutions to Common Windows Problems
Amit Agarwal
freeware
Windows
May 31, 2010
How Much Electricity Does Your Computer Use?
Amit Agarwal
environment
power
May 28, 2010
Google Search Quality Team Answers your SEO Questions
Amit Agarwal
Google
SEO
May 21, 2010
Measure the Air and Road Distance Between Cities with Bing Maps
Amit Agarwal
bing
Google Maps
May 20, 2010
What to do When your Wireless Mouse Freezes
Amit Agarwal
Mouse
problem
May 19, 2010
Even More High-Res Satellite Images on Bing
Amit Agarwal
bing
Google Maps
May 18, 2010
