Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Archives
How to Use Pluralsight Training for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Jan 19, 2016
H
Twitter Guide: How To Do Everything With Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jan 19, 2016
T
Embed YouTube Videos without the YouTube Logo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Jan 10, 2016
E
What is Gmail's Daily Limit on Sending Email?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Apps
Jan 03, 2016
W
How to Track Gmail Messages with Google Analytics
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Analytics
Dec 09, 2015
H
How to Create RSS Feeds for Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
Twitter
Dec 09, 2015
H
How to Create Retweet and Favorite Twitter Bot
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter Bots
Dec 03, 2015
H
How to Send Confirmation Emails with Google Forms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
Dec 02, 2015
H
A Wireless USB Stick that Expands your Mobile Phone's Storage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
iPhone
usb
Nov 24, 2015
A
How to Link to a Specific Part of a Web Page
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Nov 24, 2015
H
How to Get SMS Alerts for Gmail via Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
sms
Twitter
Oct 31, 2015
H
How to Get Things Done with Trello
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Productivity
Oct 31, 2015
H
Make your WordPress Website More Secure with Single Sign On
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Oct 28, 2015
M
How to Create RSS Feeds for Google Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
RSS
Oct 28, 2015
H
How to Save Tweets for any Twitter Hashtag in a Google Sheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Oct 21, 2015
H
Create your own Beautiful Photography Website in a Minute
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Instagram
photography
Oct 17, 2015
C
Find the Person Behind an Email Address
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Oct 16, 2015
F
How to Tell if Apple Magic TrackPad 2 will work with your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Oct 15, 2015
H
Choose the Right Chart Type for your Data
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
Infographics
Oct 14, 2015
C
How to Create Photorealistic Screenshots of your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile
Screen Capture
Oct 08, 2015
H
Previous
Next