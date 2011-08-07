Home
Find Images from a Specific Country with Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google Images
Aug 07, 2011
F
Use the Black YouTube Player in your Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Aug 06, 2011
U
Find People by their Family Name on Facebook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Aug 06, 2011
F
How to Upload Photos from a Mobile Phone to Facebook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Aug 03, 2011
H
Building an Android App for your Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
WordPress
z
Aug 01, 2011
B
Create Khan Academy Style Video Tutorials with ScreenChomp
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Screencasting
Jul 27, 2011
C
Use Dropbox to Test your Website Locally
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Jul 27, 2011
U
A Cleaner Layout for Google Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google
Jul 27, 2011
A
Create Sticky Notes and Speech Bubbles using Google Charts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
Jul 27, 2011
C
Using the Sleep & Home Buttons of your iOS Device
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
z
Jul 25, 2011
U
101 Digital Etiquettes That You Need to Know
By
Amit Agarwal
In
etiquettes
Infographics
Jul 21, 2011
1
Easily Select Multiple Files in Windows Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 21, 2011
E
See Web Pages in 3D with Tilt, a Firefox Extension
By
Amit Agarwal
In
3d
Mozilla Firefox
Jul 21, 2011
S
A Font Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Jul 20, 2011
A
Create Better Diagrams for your PowerPoint Slides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
drawing
Presentations
Jul 20, 2011
C
The Hidden Text Inside the Instapaper Icon
By
Amit Agarwal
In
icons
Jul 20, 2011
T
How to Block Google Analytics from Tracking your Visits
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Analytics
privacy
Jul 19, 2011
H
How to De-obfuscate JavaScript Code
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Jul 19, 2011
H
Shop at Online U.S. Stores from Outside America
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Online Shopping
Jul 19, 2011
S
Imagine if Famous Inventors used Microsoft Office
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Jul 19, 2011
I
