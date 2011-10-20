Home
The Best Indoor Plants for your Home Office
Amit Agarwal
environment
Infographics
Oct 20, 2011
Use your iPhone or iPad as a Voice Recorder
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Oct 20, 2011
Write an Email Message Using QR Codes
Amit Agarwal
QR Codes
Oct 20, 2011
Get Read Receipts in Gmail with Google Apps
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Apps
Oct 20, 2011
How DMCA Notices May Facilitate Software Piracy
Amit Agarwal
DMCA
exclusive
Oct 19, 2011
Create Strong Passwords using your Favorite Song
Amit Agarwal
Password
Video of the Day
Oct 17, 2011
How to Easily Transfer Files Across Cloud Services
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Google Docs
Oct 14, 2011
How to Record Screencasts as Animated GIFs
Amit Agarwal
GIF
Screencasting
Oct 13, 2011
A Complete List of Verified Twitter Accounts
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Twitter
Oct 12, 2011
Why Windows Users Buy Laptops Preloaded with Free DOS?
Amit Agarwal
linux
Windows
Oct 12, 2011
Track your Data Usage with Opera for Android
Amit Agarwal
Android
opera
Oct 12, 2011
The Most Essential Tools for Presenters
Amit Agarwal
Presentations
z
Oct 10, 2011
How to Manage Your Collection of PDF Files
Amit Agarwal
OCR
PDF
Oct 10, 2011
Android App Displays the Caller's Location on your Phone
Amit Agarwal
Android
mobile phone
Oct 10, 2011
How to Create a Virtual Machine of your Windows Computer
Amit Agarwal
virtualization
Oct 08, 2011
Live Flight Tracking on Google Maps
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
Oct 08, 2011
Should you use Google Trends to Estimate Site Traffic?
Amit Agarwal
Google Analytics
Oct 06, 2011
How Well Can You Identify Asian Faces?
Amit Agarwal
fun
Oct 06, 2011
Clean your WordPress Permalinks for Better SEO
Amit Agarwal
SEO
WordPress
Oct 03, 2011
Make iPhone Ringtones from MP3 Songs Using iTunes
Amit Agarwal
iPhone
itunes
ringtones
Oct 02, 2011
