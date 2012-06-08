Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Archives
Responsive Web Design - A Dummies Guide
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Design
Jun 08, 2012
R
A World Map of the Most Visited Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
world map
Jun 08, 2012
A
Get Alerts When People You Know Appear in News Stories
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
websites
Jun 08, 2012
G
Find the Exact Date When a Google Maps Image was Taken
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google earth
Google Maps
Jun 05, 2012
F
Watch Vimeo Videos in India with this Simple Workaround
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
censorship
Jun 04, 2012
W
Turn On the Airplane Mode in Amazon Kindle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Jun 04, 2012
T
Most Common Passwords You Should Avoid
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Password
Jun 01, 2012
M
Which Social Networking Sites are Popular in Different Countries?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Infographics
world map
Jun 01, 2012
W
Wolfram Alpha Answers Queries That Google Can't
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wolfram Alpha
z
Jun 01, 2012
W
Google Recreates the Hindu Epic Ramayana in HTML5
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
May 31, 2012
G
Enable Video Thumbnails in your Windows Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
windows explorer
May 31, 2012
E
Remote Control your Android Phone using SMS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
sms
May 30, 2012
R
How to Find Old Newspaper Articles Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
magazines
newspaper
May 30, 2012
H
Screencasting Toolkit - The Best Tools for Recording Demo Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
May 30, 2012
S
The Best Google Chrome Extensions for YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
YouTube
May 30, 2012
T
Run Classic DOS Games on your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
DOS
games
May 29, 2012
R
Create a Time-Lapse Movie with Google Street View
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
time-lapse
z
May 29, 2012
C
How to Tell if a QR Code is Safe or Not?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
QR Codes
security
May 28, 2012
H
An Interactive Size Chart for Women’s Clothing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
visualization
websites
May 28, 2012
A
The Share on Google Plus Bookmarklet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Google Plus
May 27, 2012
T
Previous
Next