Archives
How to Use the Mailto Syntax - Examples
By
Amit Agarwal
In
email
Jun 27, 2013
How to Upload Files to Dropbox by Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Jun 24, 2013
Connect with Digital Inspiration Around the Web
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 22, 2013
Download Files from the Web Directly to your Online Drives
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 19, 2013
Show How Busy you are with the Gmail Counter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Jun 17, 2013
Tutorial: How to Setup Google DFP for Selling Ads
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Google DFP
Jun 17, 2013
Send Self-Destructing Messages with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Password
Jun 15, 2013
How to Create Custom Facebook Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jun 14, 2013
The Best Alternatives to Google Alerts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google alerts
RSS
Jun 12, 2013
A Better Twitter Bookmarklet for Sending Tweets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Twitter
Jun 09, 2013
A Less Confusing View of World Time Zones
By
Amit Agarwal
In
meeting
time
useful
Jun 08, 2013
Dropbox Makes It Easy to Capture and Share Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Screen Capture
Jun 07, 2013
Determine if your Mobile Phone will Work in Another Country
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
Jun 07, 2013
Generate a Storyboard for any YouTube Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
YouTube
Jun 03, 2013
How to Remap the CAPS Lock in Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
May 30, 2013
How to Link to a Specific Paragraph of a Google Document
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
May 29, 2013
The 7-Minute Workout for Busy Professionals (Apps)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Health
May 27, 2013
Make It Easier for Users to Complete your HTML Forms on Mobile Devices
By
Amit Agarwal
In
forms
html5
May 27, 2013
Convert the Mailto Hyperlinks into a Contact Form
By
Amit Agarwal
In
forms
Gmail
WordPress
May 25, 2013
How to Use Flickr as a Photo Backup Service
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
flickr
May 25, 2013
