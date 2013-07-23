Home
Write a Chrome App for your Website in 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jul 23, 2013
W
An iOS-Like App Launcher for your Windows Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 23, 2013
A
How to Import Web Data into Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Jul 22, 2013
H
Responsive Embeds for your Instagram Videos and Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
html5
Instagram
Jul 22, 2013
R
Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
iPhone
mobile phone
Jul 20, 2013
U
Download Google Maps Offline on your iPhone and iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
iPad
iPhone
Jul 18, 2013
D
How to Open iTunes Links inside Chrome for iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
itunes
Jul 15, 2013
H
Use Google as a Proxy Server to Bypass Paywalls, Download Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Proxy Server
Jul 15, 2013
U
What is the Best Color for Text Captions in Photos and Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Fonts
typography
Jul 08, 2013
W
How to Hide Photos on your iPhone without using any Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPhone
Jul 05, 2013
H
How I Make Software Demos using Animated GIFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
Screencasting
Jul 05, 2013
H
How Translated Tweets Work?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Language Translation
Twitter
Jul 04, 2013
H
Reduce your Print Costs with Adobe LeanPrint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Print
Jul 03, 2013
R
Introducing Instant RSS Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
Jul 01, 2013
I
How to See your Passwords Hidden Under Asterisks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
security
Jun 30, 2013
H
Do More with your Feedly RSS Reader
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedly
google reader
RSS
Jun 28, 2013
D
How to Quickly Compose a New Email Message
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Jun 28, 2013
H
Generate Disposable Email Addresses That Do Not Expire
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
spam
useful
websites
Jun 27, 2013
G
How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
Jun 27, 2013
H
Troubleshoot Problems with Installing Windows 8.1
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jun 27, 2013
T
