Finding Similar Images using Google's Site Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Images
Apr 04, 2018
F
How to Record your Android Screen with the YouTube Gaming App
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Screencasting
YouTube
Feb 27, 2018
H
How to Embed Images from Google Photos into your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
image
Feb 25, 2018
H
How to Make Pixel Paintings with Google Spreadsheets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Feb 22, 2018
H
How to Keep your Folders on FTP Server and Google Drive in Sync
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
ftp
Google Drive
Feb 20, 2018
H
How to Use LinkedIn Sales Navigator outside Gmail and Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Gmail
Google Chrome
LinkedIn
Feb 20, 2018
H
Perform Text Analysis with IBM Watson and Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Feb 19, 2018
P
How to Verify an Email Address?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Feb 19, 2018
H
Use Google Chrome on Android to Play YouTube Videos in the Background
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Google Chrome
Music
YouTube
Jan 28, 2018
U
Place Google Drive Files on your Android Home Screen for Quick Access
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Google Drive
Jan 27, 2018
P
How to Send Emails with Google Forms Based on User's Answers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Forms
Jan 27, 2018
H
Search your Handwritten Notes with Gmail OCR
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Images
OCR
Jan 16, 2018
S
Voice Dictation - Type with your Voice
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jan 11, 2018
V
How to Embed Music in your Google Slides Presentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Drive
Google Slides
Jan 02, 2018
H
How to Embed MP3 Audio Files In Web Pages with the help of Google Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Drive
mp3
Jan 01, 2018
H
How to Covert your Google Slides Presentation into an Animated GIF
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
Google Slides
Twitter
Dec 26, 2017
H
How to Embed the Facebook Customer Chat Widget in your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Facebook
Nov 30, 2017
H
How to Create Personalized Documents from a Google Spreadsheet in Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
PDF
Nov 01, 2017
H
Schedule a Phone Call to Yourself and Politely Escape any Boring Situation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
Oct 10, 2017
S
Google Domains Go Live in India - The Best Place to Buy Domain Names
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Oct 09, 2017
G
