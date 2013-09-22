Home
Color Gradients can help you Speed-Read Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
colors
Sep 22, 2013
A Whole New Way to Explore What's Trending on Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Sep 21, 2013
The Best Online Photo Editing Tool is Google+
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Plus
Image Editing
Sep 17, 2013
How to Embed Twitter Lists in your Web Pages with a Widget
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Twitter
Sep 11, 2013
Drag and Drop to Quickly Share Files from your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Windows
Sep 05, 2013
How to Publish your own Podcast on iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
itunes
podcasts
WordPress
Sep 04, 2013
TweetDeck Trick - Clear all the Columns in One Go
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Twitter
Sep 04, 2013
Easily Copy Files from One Cloud Service to Another
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
Dropbox
Google Drive
skydrive
Aug 31, 2013
Set an Expiration Date for your Tweets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Aug 31, 2013
How to Monetize your Instagram, Flickr or Facebook Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
Embed
Images
Aug 31, 2013
How to Encrypt your Gmail Messages with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
encryption
Gmail
Aug 24, 2013
Perform Case-Sensitive Search in Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
Aug 22, 2013
The Best Feature of Google Chrome You Aren't Using
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Web Design
Aug 15, 2013
How to Copy the Command Output to Windows Clipboard
By
Amit Agarwal
In
DOS
Windows Clipboard
Aug 08, 2013
New Screencasting App for Mac Creates Animated GIFs too
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
GIF
Screencasting
Aug 05, 2013
Use Google Search as an Online Timer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Aug 01, 2013
Little Known Gems for your Windows Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Aug 01, 2013
There's a Scientific Calculator inside your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Jul 29, 2013
The India Edition of Hundred Zeros is Live
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Jul 29, 2013
Easily Transfer Files Between your Computers over Wi-Fi
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Apple Mac
Windows
Jul 26, 2013
