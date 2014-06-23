Home
Tips and Tricks for Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jun 23, 2014
T
[Poster] Which Creative Commons License is Right for me?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
Infographics
Jun 20, 2014
[
Sync Any Folder on your Mac with Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 18, 2014
S
What You Can Do with Facebook Graph Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Search
Jun 17, 2014
W
Save your Google Voicemail to Google Drive as MP3 Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Drive
Jun 13, 2014
S
How to Record Streaming Audio with Audacity
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
Jun 08, 2014
H
Create an Email Newsletter with your Facebook Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jun 06, 2014
C
The 10 Things You Should Include In Your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Design
Jun 04, 2014
T
Adobe PDF Guide - Everything You Wanted to do with PDFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Jun 02, 2014
A
How to Secure Your Wireless (Wi-Fi) Home Network
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
Wi-Fi
Jun 01, 2014
H
Advanced Gmail Filters That Aren't Available in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
May 15, 2014
A
Must-have Extensions for Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
TODO
May 09, 2014
M
Clean Up your Whiteboard Pictures by Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Image Editing
May 05, 2014
C
The Most Useful Email Addresses That You Should Save in your Address Book
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
May 02, 2014
T
How to Move your Blogger Blog on Custom Domain to WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
WordPress
May 02, 2014
H
What You Can Do With Gists on Github?
By
Amit Agarwal
Apr 30, 2014
W
Make a Multilingual QR Code for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Language Translation
QR Codes
Apr 29, 2014
M
How to Make Google Maps Embeds Responsive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Maps
Apr 29, 2014
H
How to Track When People Print Web Pages on your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Analytics
Print
Apr 21, 2014
H
How to Convert Movie Scenes into Animated GIFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
video editing
Apr 17, 2014
H
