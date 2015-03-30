Home
Create an Apple ID without using a Credit Card
By
Amit Agarwal
In
itunes
Mar 30, 2015
How to Fake your Location in Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
location
Mar 29, 2015
How to Embed Facebook Videos in your Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Facebook
Mar 29, 2015
Free Social Media Icons for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
icons
Twitter
Mar 28, 2015
Things You Should Do After Installing Wordpress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Mar 10, 2015
Quickly Save your Gmail Messages in Evernote with a Google Sheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Evernote
Gmail
Mar 09, 2015
How to Create YouTube Playlists without Logging In
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Mar 02, 2015
How to Sort Gmail Messages by Size
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Mar 01, 2015
Learning Vim for Beginners
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Feb 23, 2015
Find How Many Visitors Are Not Seeing Ads on your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Google Analytics
Feb 17, 2015
Edit the Text and Images of your PDF file in the Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
PDF
Feb 17, 2015
How to Migrate your Blog from Blogger to WordPress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
WordPress
Feb 16, 2015
Know the Battery Status of your Visitor's Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
JavaScript
Feb 03, 2015
Save your YouTube Videos to Google Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Drive
YouTube
Feb 03, 2015
How to Create PDF eBooks from Wikipedia Articles
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Wikipedia
Jan 31, 2015
Download your WhatsApp Contacts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
WhatsApp
Jan 24, 2015
Lost your Phone? You Can Still Retrieve its IMEI Number
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Jan 19, 2015
Save your Gmail Messages as PDF Files in Google Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Drive
PDF
Jan 18, 2015
How to Record Screencast Videos on Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Screencasting
Jan 16, 2015
How to Return Apps Purchased from the Mac App Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Jan 14, 2015
