How to Schedule your Google Forms and Limit Submissions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
Dec 25, 2018
How to Receive Push Notifications for Google Forms on your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Google Forms
iPhone
Dec 03, 2018
The 101 Most Useful Websites on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
websites
Nov 12, 2018
The Most Awesome Online Teachers for Learning Web Development
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
YouTube
Nov 02, 2018
How to Automatically Create PDFs with Google Form Responses
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Forms
PDF
Oct 29, 2018
Help Locate your own Email Message in Someone Else's Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Oct 24, 2018
The Best Places to Download HTML Templates for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Sep 18, 2018
How to Delete Older Emails in Gmail Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Sep 17, 2018
Make your own Saregama Carvaan with YouTube and Google Sheets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
YouTube
Sep 11, 2018
How to Schedule Email Messages in Gmail for Sending Later
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Sep 06, 2018
Email Studio adds Mail Merge and Email Scheduler Directly in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Jul 29, 2018
How to Block Jio from Showing Ads on your Android Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jul 05, 2018
How Attachment Reminders work inside Gmail?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Jul 05, 2018
The Most Popular and Useful Google Scripts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Drive
Google Forms
Jun 08, 2018
A Gmail Addon for Busy People
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Chrome
Jun 06, 2018
The Best Android Apps of 2018
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Jun 04, 2018
How to Screen Capture Tweets with a Twitter Bot
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Twitter
May 29, 2018
Read This Before You Buy Any Udemy Course
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
May 22, 2018
How to Backup your Gmail Inbox to another Gmail Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Gmail
Apr 26, 2018
How to Copy Email Messages from GSuite to a New Gmail Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Apps
Apr 25, 2018
